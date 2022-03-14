Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

ZS opened at $197.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

