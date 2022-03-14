Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

