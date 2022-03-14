Scotiabank Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$15.79 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$13.77 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The stock has a market cap of C$642.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.28%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

