Scott Wyatt Sells 110,000 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) insider Scott Wyatt sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.80), for a total transaction of A$271,480.00 ($198,160.58).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54.

About Viva Energy Group (Get Rating)

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

