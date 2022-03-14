Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

