SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of SEEK stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. SEEK has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Get SEEK alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.