Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.