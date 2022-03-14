Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.76

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 8828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

