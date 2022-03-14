Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells $512,292.06 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.05 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

