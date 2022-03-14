Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $794,196.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $39.49 million and $794,196.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,077,815,625 coins and its circulating supply is 7,391,364,221 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

