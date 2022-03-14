Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 29287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

