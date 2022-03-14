Shift Technologies (SFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.