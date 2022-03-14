Shift4 Payments, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

