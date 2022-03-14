Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SSDOY opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

