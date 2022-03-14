SHL Holdings Ltd. (SYCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

SHL Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:SYCRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. SHL has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
SHL Company Profile (Get Rating)
