Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCVL stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

