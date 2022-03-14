Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SCVL stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
