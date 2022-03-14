Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON TBLD opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.98).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

