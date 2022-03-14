Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club (LON:MCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.44.

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £199,571.17 ($261,492.62).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

