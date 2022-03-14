Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Decreases By 49.1%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,612. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $6,156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

