Short Interest in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Expands By 100.0%

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Get AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 91.41% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.