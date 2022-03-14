Short Interest in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Expands By 100.0%

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $33.28.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th.
