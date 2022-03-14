Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Increases By 51.8%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,907,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 10,482,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.4 days.

Shares of AETUF opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

