Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Increases By 139.7%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,700 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the February 13th total of 2,102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.8 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Beach Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.