Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Increases By 139.7%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,700 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the February 13th total of 2,102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.8 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.