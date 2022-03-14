Short Interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expands By 43.8%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 63.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $6,947,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $5,417,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.