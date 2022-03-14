Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Increases By 78.6%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $70.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17.

BHKLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

