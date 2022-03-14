Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 41.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 382,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

