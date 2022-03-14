Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Declines By 33.6%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

