Short Interest in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Grows By 44.7%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 623,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

In other Cytek BioSciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,826,257 shares of company stock valued at $24,421,052 and sold 80,000 shares valued at $1,112,000.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

