Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Drops By 41.1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRUNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

