Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Decreases By 47.8%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.