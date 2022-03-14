Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Expands By 160.6%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.0 days.
Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Fagron has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.72.
About Fagron (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fagron (ARSUF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.