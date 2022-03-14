Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Expands By 56.6%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 1,214,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Flame Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLME. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

