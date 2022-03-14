Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Drops By 55.0%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDHF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

