Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Drops By 55.0%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CBDHF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Hempfusion Wellness (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hempfusion Wellness (CBDHF)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.