Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Grows By 66.9%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the February 13th total of 415,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

LRMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,106. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

About Larimar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.