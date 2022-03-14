Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Expands By 148.1%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $314,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

LGI opened at $16.52 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.