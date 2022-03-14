Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Drops By 41.7%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LCLP stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 17,238,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,278,170. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Life Clips Company Profile (Get Rating)
