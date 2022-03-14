Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Drops By 41.7%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 17,238,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,278,170. Life Clips has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

