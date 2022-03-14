Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Declines By 29.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

