Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Expands By 37.2%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 256,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
MIST stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,883. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
