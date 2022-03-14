Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Expands By 37.2%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 256,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

MIST stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,883. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 290,626 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

