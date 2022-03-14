Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 62.2%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,013,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 2,475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,315. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

