Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 62.2%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,013,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 2,475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.
Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,315. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.