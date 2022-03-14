Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Expands By 58.8%

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OXUS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

