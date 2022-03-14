Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Drops By 37.7%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $81,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.31. 634,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,812. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

