Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Rises By 62.5%

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSPC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

