Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Expands By 57.8%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of REPYY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. 112,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,191. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.
About Repsol (Get Rating)
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
