Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Expands By 57.8%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of REPYY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. 112,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,191. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

