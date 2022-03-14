Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Declines By 34.1%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

STGPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 73,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

