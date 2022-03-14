Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Declines By 33.9%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Secoo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Secoo by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Secoo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Secoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SECO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Secoo has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

