Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Declines By 30.6%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,074,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,502 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,904,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

