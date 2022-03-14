Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) Increases By 68.0%

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPK stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. SPK Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.