Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expands By 41.2%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS has a one year low of $179.26 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

