Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Expands By 102.2%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,626,600 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the February 13th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.6 days.

SUUIF opened at $9.07 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUUIF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

