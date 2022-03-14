Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Grows By 47.5%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGAAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

TGAAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

