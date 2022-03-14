Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Drops By 31.3%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HUGS stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. USHG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

